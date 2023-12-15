Woman arrested in cheating case in Thiruvananthapuram

December 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with an incident where several women were duped into signing consents for bank loans.

The accused, identified as Rajila Rajan alias Anu, 33, Poojappura, is the third accused in a case where several women were cheated of ₹25 lakh in total on the pretext of securing them loans from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation through the Indian Bank branch at Enchakkal for a group liability self-employment scheme, the police said in a statement.

The victims had given their consent by affixing their signature on a white paper. The other accused in the case have been identified and arrests are expected soon, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort, said.