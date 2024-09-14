Woman arrested for posing as TTE in trains

The railway police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who allegedly travelled on trains by posing as a Train Ticket examiner (TTE) on Friday.

Mundukattil Ramlath of Kollam was arrested from the Raja Rani Express during an inspection by the railway special squad. She was apprehended when the train reached Kayamkulam on Friday. Further investigations revealed that for the past six months, the woman had been travelling on trains by posing as a TTE and even conducted ticket inspections. She was handed over to the Kottayam Railway Police and later remanded to judicial custody by a court.

