Woman arrested for murdering husband

November 28, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Parassala police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband late on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have identified the deceased as Chellappan, 58, of Udiyankulangara. He was purportedly hacked to death by his wife Lourde Mary using a pickaxe while he was asleep. Despite being rushed to a hospital by their neighbours, Chellappan’s life could not be saved.

The couple is believed to have been involved in a heated argument over the mounting debts the family had to deal with. The police also said the accused suffered from mental ailments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US