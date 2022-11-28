  1. EPaper
Woman arrested for murdering husband

November 28, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Parassala police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband late on Sunday.

The police have identified the deceased as Chellappan, 58, of Udiyankulangara. He was purportedly hacked to death by his wife Lourde Mary using a pickaxe while he was asleep. Despite being rushed to a hospital by their neighbours, Chellappan’s life could not be saved.

The couple is believed to have been involved in a heated argument over the mounting debts the family had to deal with. The police also said the accused suffered from mental ailments.

