Woman arrested for murdering daughter in Thiruvananthapuram

December 23, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested a woman for murdering her differently-abled daughter on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Mini, 48, of Chilambil near Chirayinkeezhu. She has been accused of murdering her autistic child, eight-year-old Anushka, two days ago.

According to the police, the accused and the child had been reported to have gone missing since Tuesday. She confessed to her crime after surrendering at the police station.

Mini allegedly smothered her daughter using a pillow before throwing the body into a well. While she too attempted suicide by jumping into the well, she managed to survive. She purportedly made another futile attempt in ending her life by hanging herself from the ceiling. There was no one at home when the incident had taken place.

The body of the child was recovered from the well and shifted to the mortuary of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

The accused claimed to have taken the extreme step since her husband is a cancer patient and their family faced several problems.