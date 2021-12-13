Woman arrested for killing infant

The Ranni police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old woman who allegedly killed her 27-day-old baby by slamming its head against a wall.

The accused was identified as Blessy P. Michael, a native of Pazhavangad,i near here. The incident took place a few a days ago when the accused allegedly killed the baby boy while trying to stop it from crying. The incident came to light when the infant was taken to a hospital. Though the woman had told that the baby had been injured after falling off the bed, a detailed medical examination later confirmed the assault. During a police interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the baby as it would not stop crying. The accused will be produced before a magistrate.