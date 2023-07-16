Woman arrested for forging LDC job appointment order

July 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam East police have arrested R. Rakhi, a 25-year-old Ezhukone resident for forging documents including the advice memo and appointment order from Kerala Public Service Commission.

Rakhi had gone to Karungapally taluk office on Saturday with the fake documents to join duty as lower division clerk (LDC). As the officials suspected the documents to be fake, she was asked to contact Kollam PSC office.

At the PSC office Rakhi and her family accused PSC officials of tampering with the list in which she had secured 22nd rank.

After PSC officials confirmed that the documents were fake, she was taken into custody. During interrogation Rakhi confessed to the crime and said she fabricated the documents due to the pressure for securing a government job.

Reportedly, Rakhi’s family including her husband, was unaware of the crime till the fraudulent action came to light. She was produced before the court on Sunday and released on bail.

