Woman among two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

Police seize MDMA in 16 zip lock covers kept above chimney in apartment kitchen

March 06, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with around 57.65 grams of MDMA by the Elamakkara police in Kerala from an apartment at Karukappilly, near Elamkulam, here on March 5 night.

The arrested are Muhammed Roshan, 28, of Edavanakkad, Kochi; and Sruthy P, 24, of Athani, Thrissur.

According to the FIR, the police team received a tip-off around 11 p.m. on March 5 about the hideout of the accused. They were staying in an apartment along the National Public Road, Karukappally. On enquiry with the receptionist at the apartment, it was confirmed that the apartment was taken on rent by Sruthy.

The Edavanakkad native, who was staying with her, opened the door. The police found MDMA in 16 zip lock covers kept above the chimney installed in the kitchen. A nano weighing machine and a glass used for smoking the drug were also seized from a cupboard.

The police team informed the Excise Enforcement Anti-narcotic Special Squad about the seizure, following which a Circle Inspector attached to the unit reached the spot.  

A case was registered under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The Elamakkara police said they were questioning the accused to get further details, including leads on whether they were part of a larger drug racket.

