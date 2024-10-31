GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman allegedly stabbed

Published - October 31, 2024 01:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman from Eloor reportedly suffered stab wounds at her home on Wednesday (October 30) evening.

A native of Eloor, she was allegedly attacked by a suspected Mulavukad native, who was employed at her shop. The alleged incident occurred around 8 p.m. He fled after the incident, according to the Eloor police. The woman was admitted to a private hospital.

A search has been launched to nab the accused. The exact reason for the attack would be known only after apprehending the suspect, the police said.

Published - October 31, 2024 01:52 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.