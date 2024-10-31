Woman allegedly stabbed

A 42-year-old woman from Eloor reportedly suffered stab wounds at her home on Wednesday (October 30) evening.

A native of Eloor, she was allegedly attacked by a suspected Mulavukad native, who was employed at her shop. The alleged incident occurred around 8 p.m. He fled after the incident, according to the Eloor police. The woman was admitted to a private hospital.

A search has been launched to nab the accused. The exact reason for the attack would be known only after apprehending the suspect, the police said.