Woman allegedly attempts to douse self with petrol at Collectorate

A 45-year-old woman architect from Palluruthy allegedly attempted to douse herself with petrol at the office of the Department of Local Self Government at the Ernakulam collectorate on Monday (October 28).

As an empanelled licensee for submitting building permits, she reportedly became distressed after officials informed her that her licence might be temporarily cancelled owing to alleged violations in the construction of a commercial complex at Palluruthy. Reportedly upset by this news, she retrieved a petrol bottle from her handbag.

Her husband, who was standing nearby, reportedly tried to prevent her from carrying out the act, but the petrol accidentally spilt on her. She subsequently fell unconscious and was rushed to the Thrikkakara Municipal Co-operative Hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable.

She had denied the charges and informed the authorities that a few Kochi Corporation officials had issued a completion certificate to the building without rectifying the violations. Though she had reportedly submitted her claims in 2020, a decision had remained pending. She visited the Collectorate on Monday after hearing that her civil licence might be suspended for six months based on a finding by the Department of Vigilance that there were violation of norms in the construction of the building.

