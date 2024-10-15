Woman accused of killing husband taken to crime scene for evidence collection

A woman who was arrested from Assam on charge of murdering her husband, a migrant worker, at Mudavoor in Muvattupuzha was on Monday taken to the crime scene for evidence collection.

Babul Hussain, 39, was found dead with his throat slit on the terrace of their rented house, on October 7. His wife Jayatha Kaathu was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police from a district in Assam bordering Bangladesh. During the course of evidence collection, the accused helped the police recover the knife used for the alleged crime and the blood-stained clothes she had worn at the time, the police claimed.

The couple had been staying at Mudavoor for the last two years. They used to do casual work in the neighbourhood houses. Two months ago, the elder sister of the accused had joined them. While the couple lived on the terrace of the first floor, her elder sister and child lived in a shed nearby.

The accused told the police that quarrels were common, and that the deceased used to beat her up. The alleged murder was her retributive act, said the police.

The body was found on the terrace where the couple lived, on the morning of October 7. The accused reportedly confessed that she had silt her husband’s throat on the night of October 1.

Immediately thereafter, she switched off her mobile phone and fled with her elder sister and child. They took a bus to Perumbavoor and from there an autorickshaw to the Aluva railway station, the police said.

A team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena tracked down the accused and nabbed her. The team was led by Muvattupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju P.M. and comprised inspector Basil Thomas, sub inspectors K.K. Rajesh, Dileep Kumar M.V., P.C. Jayakumar, and Mahin Salim, and senior civil police officers P.A. Shibu, K.A. Anas, Bibil Mohan, Dhanesh B. Nair, Suraj Kumar, Ranjith Rajan, and Albin Peter.