Woman accused of harbouring murder accused quits teaching job
She was teaching on a temporary basis at Amrita Vidyalayam, Thalassery
P. Reshma, who was arrested and released on bail for harbouring an accused involved in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) activist K. Haridas, has resigned from Amrita Vidyalayam, Thalassery, where she was teaching since 2019.
The school authorities have accepted the resignation, which was received on Sunday. She has mentioned personal reasons for sending the resignation. It was forwarded to the legal advisory board and later the decision to accept the resignation was taken by the school, the authorities said. The authorities denied the report that Ms. Reshma was suspended.
She was teaching in the school on a temporary basis. Ms. Reshma, was arrested for allegedly hiding Nijil Das, accused for the murder of Haridas, at her house at Pinarayi in Kannur. She was later released on conditional bail. Soon after the arrest, unidentified people threw bomb at her house. She was also targeted on social media, following which she wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action against those responsible.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.