Woman abducted, later released

22 February 2021 20:22 IST

15-member gang, linked to gold smuggling, kidnapped her from Mannar

A 34-year-old woman was abducted allegedly by a gold smuggling gang from her house at Mannar in the early hours of Monday. The gang later released the woman identified as Bindu, 34, at Mudappallur near Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district.

Ms. Bindu, an employee of a supermarket in a Gulf nation, returned home last week. As per a police complaint filed by her family, she was abducted by a 15-member gang.

“The gang carrying iron rods and swords reached the house around 2 a.m. After seeing the gang, Bindu and her husband Binoy tried to call the police. But members of the gang entered the house after breaking a door. They tied her legs, put a piece of cloth and forcibly took her away,” said a police official.

After her release, she reached the Vadakkenchery police station and was brought back to Mannar by evening. Chengannur Dy.SP R. Jose said that the police had identified the people involved in the abduction of the woman. Mr. Jose said that a detailed probe would be conducted to find out the reason behind the abduction.

Sources said that prior to abducting her, the gang had reached the house of Bindu on February 19 asking for gold. After Bindu refused to give in to their demands, they left the house.

The police have registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code.