Woman abandoned in car by husband rescued

A day after a 55-year-old woman was rescued from a car parked on the wayside near Adimaly, the police have launched a search for her husband Mathew.

The woman, identified as Lailamani of Venmani in Wayanad, had been trapped inside the car for nearly two days. She was first spotted by a group of autorickshaw drivers, who alerted the police. The police shifted her to the taluk hospital at Adimaly and later to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam for further treatment.

During a search inside the car, the police recovered a bag containing the woman’s clothes and a few other documents along with the vehicle’s key. The woman was identified from these documents.

“The woman, who is partially paralysed, was in a state of shock and could not explain things in detail. We then traced the identity of her husband by tracking the registration details of the car,” said an officer with the Adimaly police station. While collecting her statement, Ms. Lailamani told the police that she and her husband were on their way to their son’s residence at Erattayar, near Kattappana. “After reaching Adimaly, her husband got out of the car and did not return,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Lailamani’s son Manjith here on Saturday approached the police after coming to know about her ordeal from the media. Manjith, who is the elder son of Lailamani from her first marriage, currently resides at Kallar in Nedumkandam.

According to the police, Lailamani and Mathew, who is her second husband, sold off their property one-and-half years ago and were living in a rented house. Lailamani was partially paralysed following a stroke three years ago and has been undergoing treatment since then.

Earlier too

Mathew had attempted to abandon the woman in Kollam on an earlier occasion. Then, she was rescued by her daughter Manju. Later, Mathew returned to her and apologied for his act. The couple later bought a property in Wayanad and shifted to the place.