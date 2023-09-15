Woman, 5-year-old daughter found dead in well in Kasaragod district of Kerala

September 15, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The body of a woman and her five-year-old daughter who had gone missing from their house were found in a well at Uduma in Kasaragod on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rubina (30), wife of Tajuddin of Keezhur, and her daughter Anan Mairyam.

According to sources, they went missing from the house on Friday morning. During a search, the family found a slipper near the well and later discovered the bodies as they were preparing to file a complaint with the Melparamba police.

A police team headed by Melparamba inspector T. Uthamdas and sub-inspector Vijayan reached the spot and started an investigation.

The bodies were retrieved from the well by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, local residents and the police. The police believe the two may have committed suicide.

Rubina’s husband Tajuddin works abroad. It is not clear if they faced any family issues. However, local residents have claimed that the family was facing financial hardship.