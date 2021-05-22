WMO offers free education for COVID orphans

The Wayanad Muslim Orphanage (WMO) at Muttil in the district has offered to provide free education to children from all sections of the people whose parents died of COVID-19.

M. A. Muhammad Jamal, general secretary, WMO, said in a release that the children from the State would be enrolled in the two government aided schools under the WMO while children from other States would be enrolled in CBSE schools in the district.

Separate hostel facilities would be provided for boys and girls free of cost.

Hostels were equipped with all necessary amenities as stipulated by the Juvenile Justice Act, Mr. Jamal said. Children from 14 States were studying in different institutions of WMO at present. They were being given special care by trained Child Welfare Officers who are skilled in their languages, he said.

For details, contact: 9048666940 or 9447546407.