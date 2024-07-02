Witnesses testify against Ambalamukku murder case accused

Key witnesses testified against Kanyakumari native Rajendran, accused in the murder case of a private nursery employee in Ambalamukku two years ago, at the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII on Tuesday.

The accused used to reside in a building owned by one of the witnesses, Rajadurai, a native of Kavalkinar. He highlighted the fear among residents due to Rajendran’s presence in the area.

He stated that local residents were apprehensive about staying near the room where Rajendran, a history-sheeter, was residing. The accused had stayed in the house on rent in 2017, when he was out on bail in a case involving the murder of Subbaiah, a customs officer, his wife and daughter in Aralvaimozhi, near Nagercoil.

Rajendran then arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2021 in search of a job, only to return to the house two months later on February 10, 2022. During the visit, he paid Mr. Rajadurai ₹9,000 as rent. Rajendran was arrested by the Kerala police the next day.

He has been accused of murdering Nedumangad native Vineetha and stealing her necklace weighing over 4.5 sovereigns of gold on February 6, 2022.

While rummaging through Rajendran’s belongings in the rented house, the investigation team recovered a pawn card that stated details of the gold pledged at a financial institution, as well as medical documents from a hospital in Peroorkada.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the accused had sustained a wound during the struggle that culminated in Vineetha’s murder. He had gone to the hospital to dress the wound.

The trial is being presided over by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan.

Other witness testimonies included the details of financial transactions made by Rajendran, a day after the murder. Mayilvahanan, the manager of Indian Bank’s branch in Perunguzhy in Thirunelveli testified that the accused deposited ₹32,000 into an account. He also produced the pay-in slip that had been submitted for the transaction. The accused had purportedly convinced another customer at the bank to fill the pay-in slip on his behalf due to the injury on his right hand. The witness corroborated CCTV footage of the accused at the bank.