Without wildlife bridges and underpasses, Munnar-Bodimettu highway poses threat to travellers and animals alike

January 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the newly constructed Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway has emerged as a major transit path for visitors to reach the Munnar hill station, the Poopara-Munnar stretch on the route poses severe threat to travellers and wild animals alike.

Recently a wild elephant, locally called Padayappa, tried to attack tourists’ vehicles at Lakkad, near Devikulam, on the stretch. According to local residents, Padayappa chased the vehicle and the tourists had a narrow escape. In May last year, two persons sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in hit a wild elephant, locally called Chakkakompan, at Choondal, near Thondimla, on the highway.

A project to construct animal bridges and underpasses along the highway at Munnar remains on paper. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the highway on Friday.

₹5.6 crore allocated

According to officials, an underpass for elephants at three locations, ramps for elephants, hume pipes, and an overbridge for animals along Gap Road were part of the project and for this, ₹5.6 crore was allocated. In addition, ₹1.36 crore was allocated for short-term mitigation measures and monitoring of human-elephant conflict along the highway.

A National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official said that the NHAI had already paid ₹6.96 crore to the State Forest department. “The Forest department has not yet informed the NHAI that they cannot conduct the works. If they officially inform us, we will be ready to construct the structures. The presence of wild elephants is a major threat to vehicles on the stretch. The NHAI has already fixed such animal bridges on various highways,” said the official.

Awaiting approval

However, a top Forest department official told The Hindu that the NHAI had not issued second phase approval for fixing the animal bridges on the Munnar-Bodimettu Highway. “Initially, the Forest department had submitted a proposal to the NHAI to fix the animal bridges to ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles. The NHAI already paid money for the project, but without the second phase approval, we cannot proceed. For the past two years, the Forest department has been awaiting the second-level approval,” said the official.

“The Poopara-Munnar stretch of the highway has an active presence of wild animals, including elephants. The animals have used the path over the years. Now, tusker Padayappa is a regular visitor on this highway. Fixing animal bridges will ensure the safety of wild animals and passengers,” said the official.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that he would submit a memorandum to Mr. Gadkari on Friday demanding immediate intervention to set up the animal bridges.