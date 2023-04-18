Without autonomy, universities in Kerala will become a govt. department: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

April 18, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Nagpur

Without meaningful autonomy, universities in Kerala will be reduced to ‘a government department’ and their degrees will not be recognised outside the State or by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

Mr. Khan, locked in a tussle with the Kerala government over various issues connected to the universities, asserted that he was trying to save the autonomy of these institutions of higher education in the southern State.

The Governor was interacting with an audience on Monday after speaking on the topic, ‘Bharat Ki Samprabhuta Aur Aaj’ (India’s sovereignty in today’s times), organised by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the Governor had said that the Kerala government could not be given the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) of State universities.

Govt. encroaching on autonomy

To a query as to why there was no solution to the long-running dispute between Raj Bhavan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led ruling coalition over the appointment of V-Cs of universities, Mr. Khan said the State government was trying to encroach on the autonomy of institutions of higher learning, and he would not allow this to happen.

He said disputes arose when one institution tried to encroach on the power of other bodies.

The Governor has been appointed Chancellor of universities to protect their autonomy and shield them from the government’s interference in their functioning, Mr. Khan said.

“I am trying to save the autonomy of universities. However, I have also said what kind of universities we want cannot be decided by the Governor. The elected government of the day has to decide whether or not it wants universities to enjoy autonomy,” he said.

Mr. Khan said he was just following the Constitution.

“If they (the State government) do not want it (autonomy for universities), then I cannot take that responsibility on me. But, as along as I have this responsibility (of Governorship) as per the Constitution, I will try to save the autonomy of universities,” he maintained.

Mr. Khan further said the Supreme Court, in its ruling, had clarified that if a person with non-academic background was involved in the selection of a V-C, then that appointment would be deemed illegal. The apex court had also said that the State government had no role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Khan pointed out.

“There is no dispute after this (SC) decision. If they don’t want universities to remain autonomous, then your universities won’t be universities... they would become like a government department. Neither the UGC nor the people outside the State will approve their degrees. It is as simple as that,” he said.