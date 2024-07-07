Within a year, MVD strikes it rich through AI cameras

A year since the AI-powered fully automated traffic enforcement system went live in Kerala, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is laughing all the way to the bank with errant motorists refusing to fall in line. From June 5, 2023, to June 22, 2024, close to 68 lakh motorists were caught violating traffic rules by the AI cameras and the MVD imposed ₹437 crore as fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI-powered surveillance project, set up on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis for five years, costs the private company ₹232 crore to execute, including the maintenance and operational costs for these years. The State needs to repay the capital invested, ₹165 crore, in equal instalments over five years. In the first year itself, motorists generously contributed to the exchequer and helped the government break even. However, though the MVD levied a fine of ₹437 crore, the department could collect only around ₹80 crore due to various reasons, including technical and operational.

The project was awarded to a private agency since the cash-starved government could not fund it. Though awarded as BOOT for five years, it has a life of up to 10 years if managed properly, said an officer who coordinates the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that it was an effective deterrent to traffic violations across the State. If around 1 lakh e-challans were generated a day initially, the number has come down to around 35,000 now, with increased awareness of traffic violations and penalties among motorists.

726 cameras installed

As part of the project, around 726 cameras were installed across the State including 675 AI-enabled cameras, 25 cameras for detecting parking violations, eight instruments for detecting speeding, and 18 red light violation detectors. The project has the scope to install at least 7,000 cameras across the State. If it is extended without any rural-urban divide, Kerala would be the first State in the country to introduce a well-disciplined traffic culture, said the officer.

A decade ago, the State used to record around 4,000 to 4,500 deaths and around 10 times that number of permanent disability cases on the streets. Though there is only a marginal decrease in the numbers now, it is a laudable achievement for the State considering the big leap in the number of vehicles on the road in the last decade, said officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.