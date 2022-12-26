Within a week, three wild elephant calves found dead in Idukki plantation

December 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a span of one week, carcasses of three wild elephant calves were found in an eucalyptus plantation under the KDHP plantation at Kundala, Munnar, in Idukki. According to Forest department officials, the carcass of a calf elephant was found on Wednesday at Kundala East. On Friday, another calf elephant was found dead near Kundala hospital and the carcass of a baby elephant was found at Puthukkudy in Kundala on Saturday. The Forest department officials could not reach the spot at Puthukkudy on Saturday and Sunday as an elephant herd was guarding the carcass.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the post-mortem examination of the three-and-a-half-year-old elephant was conducted on Monday after the elephant herd went back to the forest. “The Forest department will send the internal organs of the calves to the Chief Animal Disease Investigation Office, Palode, for further analysis,” said Mr. Vegi.

The postmortem was conducted by Munnar Assistant forest veterinary surgeon Nisha Rachel and Munnar veterinary officer Rajan in the presence of Mr. Vegi on Monday.

Mr. Vegi said the postmortem report of the first calf confirmed that Herpes, a virus infection that affects the immune system, had resulted in the animal’s death. “The reason for the death of the other calves will be known only when the postmortem report is available,” said Mr. Vegi.

Cause for concern

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that the repeated deaths of elephant calves in the area raised concern over the health of wild elephants in Munnar. “The Forest department and Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) health wing should inspect the reason for the repeated deaths of the baby elephants,” said Mr. Jayachandran.