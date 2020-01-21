Withdrawal of solar boat puts people to difficulty

Aditya, the country’s first solar-powered passenger boat, has been withdrawn from service for periodical maintenance.

The boat, which operates in the Vaikom-Thavankkadavu route connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, has suspended its services since December 28. The sudden stoppage of the boat services in one of the busiest routes in the State has caused much inconvenience to the travelling public.

According to State Water Transport Department (SWTD) officials, the vessel is currently dry-docked at a yard in Aroor and will return after an inspection by the Indian Registrar of Shipping. They sought to dispel the speculations about the financial crunch experienced by the department affecting the boat’s return in a time-bound manner.

“The vessel, which has completed three years of service, is undergoing the mandatory repair work and will be back in service in three weeks from now. The relaunch will be done along with a celebration to mark the completion of its three years of service,” said Shaji V. Nair, Director, State Water Transport Department.

Saves money

Launched on January 12, 2017, Aditya sailed a distance of 38,577 km and served 6.43 lakh passengers in the first two years of its operation. It also helped the SWTD save 58,450 litres of diesel worth ₹40.91 lakh , in addition to 1.26 lakh kg of carbon emission. The service, according to the officials, has incurred an expense of ₹250 a day, as against the average daily expense of ₹8,000 for diesel-powered ferries.

Meanwhile, the SWTD is all set to launch its AC fast ferry boat between Kottayam and Alappuzha in the first week of February. The twin-engine catamaran-type boat, with a seating capacity of 120 seats with air-conditioning facility for 40 seats, will cover the 32-km water route in 90 minutes. “The work on the vessel is over and it will soon undergo a fitness test. We are awaiting the convenience of the Chief Minister to carry out its formal launch,” said Mr.Nair.