Withdraw Sabarimala affidavit, UDF tells govt.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday asked the State government to withdraw its affidavit on the Sabarimala women entry issue if it wanted to show any commitment towards devotees. If the government were to stick to its current affidavit, it would lead to a setback before the seven-member Bench.

‘Stance vindicated’

Addressing a press conference after a UDF liaison committee meeting here, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Supreme Court decision to set up a larger constitutional Bench made it clear that the earlier verdict by a five-member Bench was not comprehensive. It was a vindication of the UDF stance, he said.

It is in this context that the question of withdrawing the Sabarimala affidavit assumes significance. If the government fails to withdraw its affidavit, it will amount to letting down a large section of devotees.

The Chief Minister’s response to the Supreme Court decision was ambiguous. He cautioned the government against using the police to facilitate entry of women to Sabarimala as it would lead to a serious situation.

The government should create a conducive atmosphere for a peaceful pilgrimage.

Mr. Chennithala said it was unfortunate that the government had not carried out pre-season work to provide basic facilities to the pilgrims arriving at the hill shrine.

The UDF would depute its legislators to Sabarimala for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.