Withdraw new national education policy, demands RMPI 

December 21, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The State conference of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) that concluded here on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution passed at the conference alleged that the new education policy was meant to “upset the Constitutional values of the country.”

Various other resolutions passed in the conference demanded the checking of misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, streamlining of ration distribution, and amendment in the buffer zone proposal. The conference also demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered during the protests against the SilverLine project.

The conference elected T.L. Santhosh as the new president, and N. Venu as the new secretary of the RMPI. G. Balakrishna Pillai is the new treasurer.

Addressing the conference Earlier, RMPI general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla demanded united protests by “secular-democratic parties” against the BJP which “is trying to make India a Hindu country.”

“The Left parties and democratic organisations should realise that the BJP cannot be considered a political party in the mould of other bourgeois parties. The RSS is an organisation that stood with the British during the struggle for Independence. The BJP is a political party which does not have even a single freedom fighter,” he said.

The Left parties have the moral responsibility to conduct continuous “ideological and practical strikes” against the Sangh Parivar. The RMPI will be at the forefront in the struggle, he added.

A seminar on the topic ‘M.N. Vijayan’s political agitations and Kerala’ was held as part of the conference.