Withdraw disciplinary action taken against leaders of Opposition-backed unions: Satheesan

October 02, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A State Goods and Services Tax department decision to suspend a staff member and issue show cause notices to a number of others on charges of uploading posts critical of government policies and the Ministers on social media has triggered a row.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the department of targeting leaders of the Opposition-backed employees’ unions. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed the suspension of Ashraf M.A., clerical attender, Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), Aluva, biased and undemocratic. Mr. Ashraf, aka Ashraf Manikkam, is also the secretary of the State Employees’ Union.

He was placed on suspension on September 29 pending investigation for uploading and forwarding posts critical of government policies and the Ministers. In doing so, he has violated Rule 60(A) of the Kerala Government Servants Conduct Rules, the order said.

According to Mr. Satheesan, Mr. Ashraf was suspended for forwarding a speech by Mr. Satheesan which was telecast on Sabha TV, the official TV channel of the Kerala Assembly. Six others had been issued show cause notices, Mr. Satheesan alleged. He demanded urgent withdrawal of these orders.

Mr. Satheesan noted that Mr. Ashraf was given just 24 hours to explain after being issued a notice. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was being made a mute spectator while senior department officials indulged in bureaucratic excesses, he said.

