Withdraw decision to shut down Ananthapuri FM channel: Sivankutty

July 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

General Education Minister V.Sivankutty has urged the the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to withdraw Prasar Bharati’s decision to close down the All India Radio’s Ananthapuri FM channel. In letters to Mr.Thakur and Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, he said that the radio station has become an integral part of the lives of millions of listeners over the years.

He said that FM has served not only as an entertainment medium but also as a source of valuable information, cultural preservation and social engagement. Ananthapuri FM has been a favourite for many, cutting across different age groups, backgrounds and interests. Many employees of the FM channel stand to lose their source of income with the decision. In view of its historical significance, large listener base and impact on livelihoods, the Minister sought immediate steps to withdraw the decision to shut down Ananthapuri FM.

