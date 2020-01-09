Withdraw CAA: History congress

The fifth edition of the Kerala History Congress, which began on the Mahatma Gandhi University campus here on Thursday, unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Central government withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The resolution, presented by T. Muhammadali, former secretary of the KHC, and seconded by general secretary N. Gopakumaran Nair, held that the Act brought in religion as a determinant for citizenship and, as such, violated the provisions of the Constitution of India.

A right

Holding that citizenship was more of a right than something to be proved, it further urged the government to desist from the country-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens.

The session also condemned the violence, vandalism and atrocities against students, teachers, intellectuals and educational institutions, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, on account of their articulation of the dissent over the policies of the state. It also expressed its solidarity with those protesting against the attempts to thwart the ideals of India and the values of its Constitution.

750 participants

Earlier, Kapil Raj, director, School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences, PSL University (France), inaugurated the fifth edition of the Kerala History Congress, being attended by 750 academicians.

The three-day Kerala History Congress is scheduled to hold deliberations on a multitude of multidisciplinary human interactions, besides having technical sessions on subjects including film and media, art, architecture, literature, historiography, archaeology, anthropology and higher education.

The event will critically analyse 300 presentations in 14 distinct streams.