With water level rising, Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened on Tuesday

December 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

With the water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 138.05 ft on Monday evening, the spillway shutters of the reservoir will be opened on Tuesday. Idukki Collector Sheeba George said Tamil Nadu had informed the Idukki district administration that shutters were to be opened at 10 a.m. and water was to be released to the Periyar river.

Ms. George said that people living close to the Periyar riverbank should be careful, and the district administration had already completed all arrangements.

Tamil Nadu was drawing 1,867 cusecs of water and the average inflow was 11,578 cusecs on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar witnessed heavy rainfall. The Periyar range received 82.6 mm, and the Thekkady range received 108 mm of rainfall for the past 24 hours.

Level in Idukki dam low

However, the water level in Idukki dam continued to remain low. According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, the water level on Monday stood at 2,364.56 ft, which is 58.74% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,380.03 ft (74.10%) on the same day last year.

“There was a 15.74 ft of water shortage in the Idukki reservoir compared to last year. The water level is low at the Periyar river, the Idukki reservoir, and the reservoir can hold any amount of water from Mullaperiyar,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

