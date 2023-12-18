ADVERTISEMENT

With water level rising, Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened on Tuesday

December 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

Water level touches 138.05 ft on Monday evening. Collecting asks residents of Periyar riverbank to be cautious.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Mullapperiyar dam from Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

With the water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 138.05 ft on Monday evening, the spillway shutters of the reservoir will be opened on Tuesday. Idukki Collector Sheeba George said Tamil Nadu had informed the Idukki district administration that shutters were to be opened at 10 a.m. and water was to be released to the Periyar river.

Ms. George said that people living close to the Periyar riverbank should be careful, and the district administration had already completed all arrangements.

Tamil Nadu was drawing 1,867 cusecs of water and the average inflow was 11,578 cusecs on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar witnessed heavy rainfall. The Periyar range received 82.6 mm, and the Thekkady range received 108 mm of rainfall for the past 24 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Level in Idukki dam low

However, the water level in Idukki dam continued to remain low. According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, the water level on Monday stood at 2,364.56 ft, which is 58.74% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,380.03 ft (74.10%) on the same day last year.

“There was a 15.74 ft of water shortage in the Idukki reservoir compared to last year. The water level is low at the Periyar river, the Idukki reservoir, and the reservoir can hold any amount of water from Mullaperiyar,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US