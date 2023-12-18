GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With water level rising, Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened on Tuesday

Water level touches 138.05 ft on Monday evening. Collecting asks residents of Periyar riverbank to be cautious.

December 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Mullapperiyar dam from Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki.

A view of Mullapperiyar dam from Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

With the water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaching 138.05 ft on Monday evening, the spillway shutters of the reservoir will be opened on Tuesday. Idukki Collector Sheeba George said Tamil Nadu had informed the Idukki district administration that shutters were to be opened at 10 a.m. and water was to be released to the Periyar river.

Ms. George said that people living close to the Periyar riverbank should be careful, and the district administration had already completed all arrangements.

Tamil Nadu was drawing 1,867 cusecs of water and the average inflow was 11,578 cusecs on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar witnessed heavy rainfall. The Periyar range received 82.6 mm, and the Thekkady range received 108 mm of rainfall for the past 24 hours.

Level in Idukki dam low

However, the water level in Idukki dam continued to remain low. According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, the water level on Monday stood at 2,364.56 ft, which is 58.74% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,380.03 ft (74.10%) on the same day last year.

“There was a 15.74 ft of water shortage in the Idukki reservoir compared to last year. The water level is low at the Periyar river, the Idukki reservoir, and the reservoir can hold any amount of water from Mullaperiyar,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.