With Valiyathura fodder farm shrinking, Kerala govt. plans to open new one to meet demand

February 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the State Fodder Farm, Valiyathura, shrinking in size due to the diversion of land for other projects, the Kerala government is actively pursuing a plan to open a new State farm to support the livestock sector.

The State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal presented on Friday earmarked ₹11 crore for establishing a new State Fodder Farm and Model Dairy Unit. Assistance is to be provided under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the project which will promote commercial fodder production, according to the State plan. ‘‘The programme envisages accelerated production of fodder to reduce the gap between demand and the availability of fodder,’‘ it said.

The Dairy Development department has inspected a number of locations, but is yet to finalise its decision, said a senior department official. The proposal comes at a time when the State is struggling to meet the demand for fodder.

Internal production meets less than half the demand. The production of the Hybrid Napier fodder grass has risen only marginally since 2017-18. Its production went up from 2,250 hectares in 2017-18 to 2,397 hectares in 2021-22, according to the Economic Review 2022 tabled in the State Assembly on Thursday. But a majority of the fodder plots in the State, 72.7% to be exact, are small ones, measuring between 2.5 acres and five acres. Only 259 plots are bigger in size.

To compare, 10,026 hectares were under fodder cultivation in 1998-99, which plummeted to 5,331 hectares by 2001 (Economic Review - 2001). Last year, the State Planning Board had underscored the need for Kerala to increase the area under cultivation to at least 13,000 hectares to meet roughage production targets.

Officials say the existing State Fodder Farm at Valiyathura has shrunk to less than one-sixth of its original size over the years. At present, the farm has a daily production capacity of 6,000 kg.

The State Budget also earmarked funds for providing assistance to farmers for growing fodder grass, azolla and maize. For this, the Budget earmarked ₹8.5 crore.