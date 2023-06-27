With trawling ban in full swing, fish prices spiral up in Kerala

June 27, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

Fish prices are spiralling upwards due to the shortage of landings with the annual trawling ban in full swing in the State.

The 52-day trawling ban came into effect on the midnight of June 9, and local favourites such as oil sardine, anchovy, and Indian mackerel are pricier than before the ban. The market has, to some extent, been cooled by arrivals from other States.

“The price of fish varies in different places depending on size and other factors,” said C.S. Sajith, who works with a fish retailer. He added that oil sardines were in great demand this year as the fish was more fleshy and tasty during the rainy season. The price went up significantly this year with the retail price ruling around ₹260 a kg. Ahead of the trawling ban, the fish was available at ₹230 to ₹240 a kg. Lesser sardine is being sold at ₹200. Indian mackerel too costs more at ₹220 a kg.

Jackson Pollayil, associated with fishing activities among traditional fishermen, said the catch this season had not been something to cheer about. He added that oil sardine landings had turned out to be erratic with landings being spread unevenly along the Kerala coast. Shrimp landings too have been very limited, triggering a price rise in the retail market.

Anchovy is also a much preferred fish and costs around ₹260 a kg in the retail market, while sole fish price has gone up to ₹420 a kg. White prawn price is up at ₹480 a kg, while white-legged vannamei shrimp costs ₹380 a kg. Threadfin bream costs ₹350 a kg.

Fishermen had seen better fortunes last year. According to data released by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), 2022 was a comeback year for oil sardine, which is a favourite in the State. However, fishermen’s account this season is one of poor catch despite an appreciation in prices.

Out of an estimated 6.87 lakh tonnes of fish landings on the Kerala coast during 2022, oil sardine constituted 1.10 lakh tonnes and Indian mackerel 1.01 lakh tonnes.