With summer, power consumption soars in State

Electricity usage stood at 89.6 MU on Tuesday, an all-time high

Electricity usage stood at 89.6 MU on Tuesday, an all-time high

With the rise in day temperatures during the summer, power consumption is soaring to record levels in Kerala.

Electricity usage stood at 89.6 million units (MU) on Tuesday (March 15), which is an all-time high for the State. The previous record was 88.42 MU logged on March 19, 2021. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials, daily consumption is likely to cross 90 MU this summer, given the consumption trends, but the State is unlikely to face a power shortage.

Of the 89.6 MU, net imports from outside the State stood at 58.10 MU, while internal generation accounted for 31.5 MU. Of the total electricity produced within the State, hydro generation constituted the bulk, 30.3 MU, as per the load despatch centre data for Tuesday.

With the onset of summer, power consumption has consistently crossed the 80 MU mark this March, including on Sundays, when consumption is usually on the lower side. Daily electricity consumption in the State from March 10 is as follows: March 14 (87.51 MU), March 13 (80.48 MU), March 12 (87.3 MU), March 11 (87.0 MU), March 10 (86.5 MU).

“Consumption is likely to go up, but the State is not likely to face a power crisis as precautionary measures are in place. The absence of rainfall has also affected the inflow into the hydel reservoirs,” Rajkumar S., Director (Distribution and IT), KSEB, said.

The hydel dams managed by the KSEB has an average water storage of 59% (equivalent to 2440.5 MU) as on Tuesday. This, in fact, is higher than the storage recorded on the same day for the years from 2018 to 2021. The storage in the reservoir of the Idukki power project stood at 62%.

Compared to the same day last year, there was an increase of about 6 MU in consumption on March 15 this year. On the other hand, power consumption in Kerala was lower during 2020-21 compared to 2019-20 due to the pandemic-induced slump in economic activity.