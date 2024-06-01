With schools set to reopen, road works may bring traffic to a standstill

Bumper-to-bumper traffic, long waits at traffic lights, and manoeuvring through two-way traffic on roads where only one lane is motorable have become routine for city residents, especially at peak hours, as Smart City road works drag on interminably. Add to this mix the hundreds of schoolchildren who will reach city schools as the new academic session begins on Monday and the already chaotic traffic situation looks set to worsen further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Traffic blocks are bound to be there, but we hope the government will take measures to manage it,” says a member of the Parent-Teacher Association, Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, resigned to the thought of chock-a-block traffic, especially if it rains.

Schools are located on other roads too where Smart City road works are on. The Government High School, Chala, located on the Killipalam-Attakulangara road, shares its campus with an anganwadi and a lower primary school. There are seven other schools in Chala ward. Chala councillor Simi Jyothish says small vehicles have started using the road near Chala Tamil school, but work on the Killipalam-Attakulangara road is unlikely to meet even the June 15 deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Hospital-Vanchiyoor road where Holy Angels’ Convent Higher Secondary School stands is yet another important stretch being developed as part of Smart City.

Parents and school authorities are equally apprehensive that come Monday, the long line of school buses, autorickshaws, and private vehicles headed for schools will throw traffic out of gear.

A Smart City official said they were expediting the work at Vazhuthacaud to gear up for school reopening. Tarring of the Police Headquarters-Sree Moolam Club stretch had begun. The work at Vazhuthacaud Junction would be completed in a couple of days, as also the work that remained on the stretch till the Government Guest House, Thycaud, if rain kept away. The Kerala Water Authority would continue work on the road in front of the Survey office at Vazhuthacaud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hectic work was on to complete the Killipalam-Attakulangara road by the June 15 deadline. Tarring on many parts of the road was over and it was motorable. However, some work related to drainage remained and once it was over, a 10.5-m carriageway would be available.

The General Hospital-Holy Angels’ stretch of Convent Road had been tarred up to Mathrubhumi road. Some 200 m of the road from Holy Angels’ school to the Vanchiyoor court complex remained owing to sewerage network problems. This too would be addressed in around a week or so.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Nidhinraj P. said they were deploying a ‘booster patrolling’ team during peak hours with focus on areas where schools were located. Nearly 500 additional personnel would be deployed for the first three or four days after school reopening. A policeman will also be deployed to each school, and mufti teams posted.

School buses, he said, had been directed to drop off and pick up students but not halt in front of schools. If they did, legal action for obstructing traffic would be initiated.

Public cooperation was essential to reduce traffic blocks. To the extent possible, car pooling should be done, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.