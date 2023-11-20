With rising footfalls, begging mafia eyes a return to Sabarimala

November 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala kicking off on a positive note, Pampa-the base station of the hill temple, has become a bustling township with round-the-clock movement of people and vehicles.

Among those who appear to have set their eyes on the base camp to make some quick bucks include groups with a pan-Indian presence—the begging mafia.

Just four days into the two-months long season, the authorities have busted at least two inter-State begging rackets, which operated in and around Pampa and took 21 persons into custody. Of those rescued, six women including a 93-year-old are natives of Theni in Tamil Nadu while 12 others came down from Bihar.

The operation of these rackets came to light during a joint raid by the Pampa police with the Pathanamthitta Social Justice department and human rights activists on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the 12-member gang from Bihar had been in Kochi for a while and came to Pampa just as the season took off. The gang of women beggars, meanwhile, was directly transported to the location from Tamil Nadu.

“The women beggars were all aged above 60 while the gang from Bihar mostly comprised teenagers. They have been shifted to a rescue home with the help of the Social Justice department. A special squad has been constituted to keep the pilgrimage zone a beggar-free area for the rest of the season,’’ said S. Mahesh, Circle Inspector of Police, Pampa. The police, meanwhile, have also arrested two middle men, who led the Tamil Nadu-based racket.

Rajesh Thiruvalla, chairman of the Mahatma Janasevana Kendram at Adoor, where the rescue persons are currently accommodated, said steps were being initiated to facilitate their return. “The woman from Tamil Nadu will be transported back to their native places while efforts are on to establish contacts with the families of those from Bihar,’’ he said.

Official sources said this was for the first time in several years that such a huge number of beggars were being rescued from the area, where begging was banned by the Kerala High Court since 2010. “It has been a while since the pilgrimage zone has witnessed such a huge concentration of beggars. The begging rackets appear to have sensed an opportunity at the sharp surge in pilgrim footfalls since the previous season,” pointed out an official.

As per estimates, at least 1.61 lakh pilgrims visited the hill temple within the first three days of the season itself.