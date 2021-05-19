With resignation of Kanathil Jameela, CPI(M) pondering new Kozhikode district panchayat president in Kerala

Kozhikode

19 May 2021 11:42 IST

MLA-designate Kanathil Jameela won the Koyilandy Assembly seat during the 2021 Assembly elections, defeating Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary N. Subramanian

The Communist Party of India ( Marxist) [CPI-M] is weighing its options about the new Kozhikode district panchayat president after MLA-designate Kanathil Jameela resigned from the post.

Ms. Jameela won from the Koyilandy Assembly constituency in a keenly-fought contest during the 2021 elections, defeating Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary N. Subramanian by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

Now with the post of Kozhikode district panchayat, which has been reserved for women, falling vacant, the CPI(M) leadership will have to scout for either an incumbent member or wait till the completion of the bypoll at the Nanmanda division from where Ms. Jameela won in the three-tier local body elections held in December 2020.

After the local body polls, the CPI(M) did not have to think twice to choose Ms. Jameela for the post for the second time. She was president of the district panchayat from 2010-2015. However, the situation is different now.

Eligible claimants

Either the party will have to choose incumbent members — Sheeja Sasi or K.V. Reena, both heading the Standing Committees on Development and Public Works respectively — or bring in another leader, preferably K.K. Lathika, former legislator of Kuttiyadi, to contest the bypoll from Nanmanda, sources said.

Ms. Sasi was former president of Chakkittapara while Ms. Reena, former president of Thodannur block panchayat. Both are eligible claimants to the post. But then Ms. Lathika, who was denied the ticket to the Assembly polls, would be left out from electorally represented bodies.

At present, the charge of the district panchayat president would be temporarily held by vice president M.P. Sivanandan, who won from Arikkulam division. Also, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which the CPI(M) leads, has a brute majority with 18 seats in the 27-member council.

Sources said Ms. Lathika, who had earlier represented the Meppayur Assembly segment during 2006-2011 period, is State vice president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association. (Meppayur segment ceased to exist after the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in May 2005)

Ms. Lathika also had a stint as president of Kunnummel grama panchayat from 1995 to 2005. This apart, Ms. Lathika, the spouse of CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, is also a CPI(M) district committee member.

The State committee of the party approves the post following the recommendation of the district secretariat, sources said.