With rain continuing, rivers in spate in Pathanamthitta

All rivers and streams are in spate in Pathanamthitta with heavy rain lashing the district since Wednesday afternoon.

The district administration issued an orange alert in the district on Thursday following heavy rain forecast in the region in the next 48 hours.

District Collector P.B. Noohu declared holiday on Friday for all educational institutions in the district.

People warned

The Kerala State Electricity Board is preparing to open shutters of the Moozhiyar dam with the water level rising to 187 metres.

Mr. Noohu said the KSEB was planning to open three shutters of the dam and release 35 cumecs at 7 a.m. on Friday to maintain the water level below the full reservoir level of 192.60 metres. The administration warned those residing on the banks of the Kakkattar about the impending release of water.

Official sources told The Hindu that it would take four hours for the water to reach Aangamoozhy in the downstream reaches.

The Maniyar barrage too is full and has been kept open.

The Collector has directed all quarry operators to stop granite quarrying in the district for the next 48 hours to avert chances of landslips in hill areas.

The Perunthenaruvi dam in the Pampa, near Vechoochira, in Ranni too started overflowing in the afternoon. The Collector, accompanied by Ranni MLA Raju Abraham, visited the area in the afternoon.

NDRF team

A batch of 25 National Disaster Response Force personnel will be reaching the district headquarters , Mr. Noohu. aid

The Fire and Rescue Services has deployed rescue teams at Aranmula where the annual Vallasadya, ritualistic feast, is under way at Sree Parthasarathy Temple on the banks of the Pampa.

The water level in the Pampa, Manimala, and Achenkovil rivers is on the rise. The District Disaster Management Authority has directed the tahsidars of Kozhencherry, Ranni, Thiruvalla, Mallappally, Adoor, and Konni to make arrangements to open relief camps where ever required.