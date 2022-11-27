With protesters unleashing violence for the second day, police tighten security at Vizhinjam

November 27, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Around 35 police personnel and a local media person injured as protesters lay siege to local police station; police cane people and use tear-gas shells to disperse the mob

The Hindu Bureau

The police take control of the road after dispersing the protesters at Vizhinjam on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: TH

With the protesters unleashing violence for the second consecutive day at Vizhinjam, putting the district police administration on their toes, the Thiruvananthapuram City police have strengthened security at all important points, roads around the port site, and coastal region to prevent any further untoward incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officers led by the City Police Commissioner, have been put on round-the-clock alert to prevent the protesters from gathering in front of the Vizhinjam police station and the neighbouring areas.

Around 35 police personnel and a local media person, identified as Sherif M. George, were injured when the protesters laid siege to the police station. While the police personnel were injured during a scuffle to disperse the protesters, the media person was targeted by the protesters when he tried to shoot the visual of the protest. Around 1,000 protesters, including women and children, gathered at the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters first vandalised the poles and flex boards erected on the road in front of the police station. They later they attacked the police with poles when the police tried to disperse them. Later, the police saved themselves from the attack by locking the station from inside. A police jeep from the Karamana police station which arrived at the spot was overturned by the protesters.

Later, the protesters attacked two more jeeps parked in front of the police station. The police van carrying more police personnel was also attacked by them. Though the police maintained that the people taken into custody in connection with the violence on Saturday were released soon after interrogation, they refused the heed the words and intensified the protest by bringing more people from the neighbouring coastal areas.

The police resorted to caning and lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters after more police personnel reached the spot, but each time they re-grouped and intensified the protest.

The protesters had on Saturday attacked trucks carrying construction material to the Vizhinjam International Seaport despite giving an assurance to the Kerala High Court that the vehicles entering the port premise would not be blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US