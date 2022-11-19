With prices yet to revive, rubber growers to step up protests from Dec.

November 19, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The simmering discontent within the wide belt of rubber plantations in Kerala is gradually coming to a head and threatens to spill onto the streets.

Grappling with a crisis in the natural rubber sector, small-scale growers are set to step up protests against the State and Central governments for their inability to revive the prices. The protests will begin with a demonstration in the first week of December in which about five lakh rubber farmers will dump latex on the road.

The falling prices have a disproportionate effect on small-scale growers, who form the majority in the State, says Babu Joseph, General Secretary, National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producers Societies India.

What frustrates farmers like him the most is how they have been victims of their own success, encouraged to produce more and now penalised for the surplus.

The growers have now petitioned the State government to implement an earlier order that stipulated to export about one-fourth of the latex produced by the Plantation Corporation of Kerala. “Either the State should facilitate export of latex by the corporation or ensure that the agency turns into production of block rubber. This will help restrict the glut and restore the prices,” says Mr. Joseph.

They have been also in consultations with the leading Kerala Congress factions, which have long championed the cause of rubber growers in central Travancore - the plantation heartland of Kerala. While their links with the Kerala Congress (M) is being leveraged to exert pressure on the State government, the faction that sits in the Opposition has been part of farmers’ demonstrations.

Official sources, meanwhile, say the growers are feeling the effects of a sudden shift from rubber sheet production to latex on the back of a temporary surge in prices during the pandemic period. “The Rubber Board offered subsidies for sheet making even when the price of rubber (grade RSS 4 ) hovered around ₹190 to arrest this shift. But the strategy did not have the desired effect,” they say.

K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, says the board has initiated steps to expedite the processing of applications under the rubber production incentive scheme, which stipulates reimbursement of losses when latex prices fall below ₹170. “We have also rolled out an incentive of ₹2,000 per tonne of latex export as an interim measure,” says Mr. Raghavan.