With Onam demand, Marayur jaggery price touches record high

50 kg of the commodity goes at ₹4,100 as marketing agencies find it difficult to meet the heavy festival requirements

With a spurt in demand, the price of Marayur jaggery has touched an all-time high this Onam. The price of a sack (50 kg) of Marayur jaggery on Thursday was ₹4,100 and agencies marketing the produce are finding it difficult to meet the demand.

Selvin Mariappan of the Marayur Agriculture Producer Company, one of the three agencies marketing the jaggery, said the price rise was mainly due to demand from government and private agencies during the festival season. In addition to Horticorp, the Agriculture Department, which is running Onam markets, and cooperative banks had placed orders, he said adding the agency could meet only half the orders.

“In view of the Onam season, the production was increased. Nearly a month ago, the highest price was ₹3,000 per sack and the increase in demand was due to the intervention of the government to supply Marayur jaggery in public markets,” he added.

Maryur jaggery, produced in household units at Marayur and Kanthallur villages, is known for its quality. It is estimated that nearly 1,000 acres is under sugar cane cultivation in the two villages.

Akbar Ali, who runs a jaggery unit at Marayur, said there was a palpable preference for natural and quality products now. The rise in demand in a short span had led to the rise in prices. However, there were chances of the price going down after the festival season.

Mr. Ali said a steady market prompted by continuous procurement by agencies such as Supplyco could ensure a stable price.

Selvaraj, a farmer, said the rise in prices would not benefit farmers as only a small quantity of the production was sold at that price now. “Jaggery production is done throughout the year and farmers cannot hold it over to get a price hike,” he added.

There was a fall in production post lockdown as sugar cane farms had been left unharvested due to shortage of workers. The unexpected rise in prices would not benefit the farmers who had already harvested their crop, he said.