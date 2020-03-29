With no liquor, man attempts suicide

In a dramatic incident, a 49-year-old person in Changanassery tried to commit suicide by jumping off a building here.

The incident took place around 8.30 a.m. when the person, identified as Sasi of Chengannur, perched atop a double-storey building and threatened to jump off. The person, a lottery vendor in Changanassery town, was reportedly suffering from physical and mental stress due to non-availability of liquor.

By the time a police team reached the spot, he had already jumped off the terrace.

“He is safe but suffered leg injury in the impact of the fall.

After a primary examination at the taluk hospital here, he was shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam,” said Prashanth Kumar, Station House Officer, Changanassery.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the person sneaked on to the building’s terrace through a ladder on the rear side.

“The locals stated that he had been suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the past two days and turned violent on Sunday morning,” the official said.

No case has been registered.

Suicide prevention helpline number 1056.