With more testing, cases soar in State

Thiruvananthapuram

08 September 2020 20:46 IST

3,026 new cases when 37,264 samples tested, 1,862 recover

As COVID-19 testing picked up again in the State after the weekend, the daily case graph also went up on Tuesday.

The State tested 37,264 samples in the last 24 hours, picking up 3,026 new cases, taking the cumulative case burden to 92,515. The number of recoveries was 1,862.

Having reported a total of 68,863 recoveries till date, the number of patients currently being treated in hospitals is 23,217. Official reports stated that 227 patients were critically ill and in intensive care units, with 54 of them needing ventilator support.

The death toll reached 372, with the Health Department adding 13 more deaths to its official death list (provisional) on Tuesday. Four of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, three each in Kannur and Ernakulam, two in Kozhikode and one in Thrissur.

Whether testing goes up or down, over 90% of the cases reported in the State since the past few weeks are a result of intense local transmission.

On Tuesday, 2,814 out of the 3,026 new cases (93%) were locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining untraceable in 237 cases. This includes 89 health-care workers too, 32 of them in Kannur and 19 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram remained on top of all districts as far as daily cases are concerned, reporting 562 cases, of which all except a lone case are locally transmitted infections. In other districts too, the situation is no different with 333 out of 358 cases in Malappuram, 307 out of 318 cases in Ernakulam, 239 out of 256 cases in Kozhikode are locally acquired infections, indicating that community transmission is rampant throughout the State.

Palakkad has 226 cases, Alappuzha 217, Kollam 209, Kottayam 168, Kasaragod 166, Pathanamthitta 160, Kannur 158, Thrissur 129, Idukki 85 and Wayanad 24.

The number of hotspots at present is 568.