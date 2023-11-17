With month-long Navakerala Sadass, LDF hopes to regain political mojo ahead of LS polls

November 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

c, will aim to regain the ruling coalition’s political mojo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to boycott the event.

Supported both by the State government and the Left coalition machinery, the Navakerala Sadas will cover all 140 Assembly constituencies. A specially designed luxury bus has been arranged for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary V. Venu, to travel across the State for the event. The programme’s objective is to bring governance to the grassroots and enhance mass contact which the CPI(M) leadership has been seeking from the State government.

Some parallels have been drawn to the mass contact programme led by the late Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who aimed at cutting the Gordian knot of red tape to engage directly with the people and resolve their grievances in each district.

Extravagance: UDF

The Statewide tour has already been politicised by the Opposition with UDF convener M.M. Hassan characterising it as an extravagant exercise and accusing the government of depleting the State’s exchequer. However, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan dismissed these criticisms, stating that the Opposition is losing touch with reality.

Speculation is rife that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle post the Navakerala Sadas with the replacement of Ministers Antony Raju and Ahammad Devarkovil. Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Congress (S) State president Kadannappalliy Ramachandran are to be inducted into the Cabinet as per a pact within the LDF on sharing Ministerial berths.

Deftly crafted, the Nava Kerala Sadas hopes to streamline processes by harnessing information technology for efficient complaint resolution. Complaints will be tracked online, categorised, and addressed within specific timelines at district and State levels.

Cabinet meetings

The LDF government has decided to hold its regular Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays at different constituencies during this period, also engaging with prominent citizens and eliciting their opinions on public policies.

The designated venues that can accommodate about 5,000 persons will include exclusive counters for women, senior citizens and the physically challenged to submit complaints. Special arrangements will be made in constituencies of the Opposition legislators.

UDF plans

Meanwhile, the UDF plans to conduct Vicharana Sadas in Assembly segments represented by the Ministers from December 2 to 22. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will open the public hearings at Dharmadam and Beypore represented by the Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas respectively.

