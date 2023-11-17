HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With month-long Navakerala Sadass, LDF hopes to regain political mojo ahead of LS polls

Event begins in Kasaragod on Saturday; UDF to boycott event and counter it with Vicharana Sadas from December 2

November 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

A. Mithosh Joseph
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

c, will aim to regain the ruling coalition’s political mojo ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to boycott the event.

Supported both by the State government and the Left coalition machinery, the Navakerala Sadas will cover all 140 Assembly constituencies. A specially designed luxury bus has been arranged for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary V. Venu, to travel across the State for the event. The programme’s objective is to bring governance to the grassroots and enhance mass contact which the CPI(M) leadership has been seeking from the State government.

Some parallels have been drawn to the mass contact programme led by the late Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who aimed at cutting the Gordian knot of red tape to engage directly with the people and resolve their grievances in each district.

Extravagance: UDF

The Statewide tour has already been politicised by the Opposition with UDF convener M.M. Hassan characterising it as an extravagant exercise and accusing the government of depleting the State’s exchequer. However, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan dismissed these criticisms, stating that the Opposition is losing touch with reality.

Speculation is rife that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle post the Navakerala Sadas with the replacement of Ministers Antony Raju and Ahammad Devarkovil. Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Congress (S) State president Kadannappalliy Ramachandran are to be inducted into the Cabinet as per a pact within the LDF on sharing Ministerial berths.

Deftly crafted, the Nava Kerala Sadas hopes to streamline processes by harnessing information technology for efficient complaint resolution. Complaints will be tracked online, categorised, and addressed within specific timelines at district and State levels.

Cabinet meetings

The LDF government has decided to hold its regular Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays at different constituencies during this period, also engaging with prominent citizens and eliciting their opinions on public policies.

The designated venues that can accommodate about 5,000 persons will include exclusive counters for women, senior citizens and the physically challenged to submit complaints. Special arrangements will be made in constituencies of the Opposition legislators.

UDF plans

Meanwhile, the UDF plans to conduct Vicharana Sadas in Assembly segments represented by the Ministers from December 2 to 22. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will open the public hearings at Dharmadam and Beypore represented by the Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas respectively.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.