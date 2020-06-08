With monsoon, African snails come back to Kochi

With the onset of monsoon, giant African snails have started reappearing in many parts of the city.

Large snails were spotted at Karingachira, West Kochi and central city areas.

Scores of snails could be seen moving along the walls of a holding at Karingachira during the early morning hours. A swampy yard near the area was also swarmed by the snails. As the day progressed the snails disappeared from the walls, said Abhilash, a resident of the area.

Residents of Fort Kochi and Ayyappankavu areas too complained about the presence of the snails. In some parts of Fort Kochi, snails were seen crawling along the walls of buildings. However, the intensity of its infestation is less when compared to previous years, said K.J. Antony, a councillor from the West Kochi area. In the central city, the presence of the snails was reported from Mangalavanam and Ayyappankavu areas.

Earlier, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies was requested to look into the issue and suggest some solution when the city areas were infested. Hibi Eden, who was then representing the Ernakulam Assembly Constituency, took the initiative to find a solution to the menace, said Deepak Joy, councillor from the Ayyappankavu region.

However, the project did not progress much. People used to control the molluscan population by sprinkling common salt over it. The spraying of larvicides also turned out to be useful in controlling the population to some extent, Mr. Joy said.

Unlike earlier years, the Eda Kochi area is relatively free of snail infestation this season, said Prathibha Ansari, chairperson of the health standing committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Earlier, the presence of the snails had caused much hardship to the people of the area. People resorted to sprinkling of salt to control them. Luckily, they are yet to make their presence known in the area. The stray ones that are seen in some parts vanished shortly after sunshine. There has not been any complaint from the general public this time, Ms. Ansari said.

KFRI advisory

An advisory issued by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Thrissur, suggested the use of a concoction of tobacco and copper sulphate. It also suggested not to use any chemicals for the control of snails. Phone: 0487-2690222.