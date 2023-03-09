With mercury rising, Punalur in Kollam reels under blistering summer woes

March 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

With the mercury rising, Punlaur, one of the hottest places in Kerala, is experiencing blistering heat. A week into March, residents of Punalur are reeling under extreme weather even as the summer appears to be getting hotter every year.

While roads wear a largely deserted look and many prefer to stay indoors in the town area, even those residing on the outskirts feel that the intense heat they face is unprecedented.

“Many shopkeepers are planning to keep the shutters down during noontime when the sun is the harshest. Very few people are venturing out (at noon) and the majority of them are carrying umbrellas. The hot weather is taking a serious toll on people’s lives already, and it is only the beginning of summer. Temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days,” says Ajayakumar, a Punalur resident.

Farmers in most parts have rearranged their work schedule to limit sun exposure. They say the hot weather is causing considerable discomfort to livestock as well. “We start working around 4 a.m. so that we can stop around 11 a.m. We realised that staying outdoors is risky after a couple of us fell ill. Come midday, we take a break and then resume the work when the sun cools down. Natural methods (of cooling) are hardly effective these days, and it is hard to beat the heat,” says Mathew, a farmer.

The Health department has already issued an alert advising those engaged in hard labour to take precautionary measures to avoid sunburn and dehydration. Hospitals have started reporting cases of heat-related incidents from Punalur town and nearby areas and these are feared to go up in the coming days.

Water crisis

Meanwhile, many parts of Punalur municipality are in the grip of a severe water crisis. While wards such as Plachery are facing acute drinking water shortage, the current arrangements are hardly adequate to meet the demand, say sources.

“Drinking water shortage and the lack of irrigation facilities are a main we face now. All 35 wards are affected. In places such as Plachery, nearly all wells have dried up. The supply through tanker is quite insufficient and we do not have the required number of vehicles to transport water. Many of the residents are farmers, and right now, they are struggling to protect their crops,” says Jyothi Santhosh, a councillor.