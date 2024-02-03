With many challenges, only 41% of NH widening works completed

February 03, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the government is hopeful of completing the widening of the 582-km stretch of National Highway-66 by the revised deadline of December 2025, the average progress of the work on the various stretches from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is around 41%, including the elevated highways.

Among the works on various reaches, those in northern Kerala are relatively faster than in central or southern Kerala.

The work on the six-laning of the stretch from Thalapady to Chengala has been completed by around 58.10% — the major stretch where the highest work progress has been made. On the other hand, the progress on the stretch between Thuravur to Paravoor in Alappuzha is 19.40%. The elevated corridor along with the development of the existing four-lane road from Aroor to Thuravoor has recorded a work progress of 13.33%, the lowest in the State.

The stretch from Kadambattukonam to Kazhakuttam in Thiruvananthapuram has recorded progress of 21.05%.

Officials have been maintaining that the work in the stretches in northern Kerala could be completed by year-end or by early next year and the stretches between central and southern Kerala by the revised deadline of 2025, except the Edapally-Thuravur stretch where work is yet to begin.

A National Highways Authority of India official says more progress could be achieved in northern Kerala as works began in early 2022. Besides, the highway widening works have been facing a slew of challenges, especially in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The shortage of raw materials, caused due to public protests and intervention by enforcement agencies, is yet to be addressed despite the issue being taken up with the Chief Minister.

The shifting of power and waterlines has become a challenging task in many stretches, with the agencies involved demanding more payment. This has stalled works in many areas and may lead to overshooting of the deadline, says the official.

