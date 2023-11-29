With LS polls round the corner, Rahul Gandhi calls Kerala, Wayanad as home

November 29, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Amid indications that Rahul Gandhi may contest again from Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the former Congress chief said on Wednesday that the southern State and the hill constituency were like a home to him.

With less than six months remaining before the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place, Mr.Gandhi said that coming to Kerala and Wayanad is not work for him.

"I consider it like coming back to my family and meeting my friends. The more I come to Kerala and Wayanad, the more I feel that it is my home," the Congress MP from Wayanad stated.

He made these remarks after releasing a book on the late Muslim League Leader P. Seethi Haji here.

