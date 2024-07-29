With less than two weeks to go for boat regatta, Alappuzha slips into festive mood

Alappuzha is slipping into a festive mood as it prepares for the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Punnamada Lake on August 10.

With less than two weeks to go for the annual regatta, boat clubs are engaged in rigorous training. Boat race buffs are thronging the banks of waterbodies in the region to witness snakeboat training sessions.

As many as 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, will participate under nine categories in this year’s NTBR. Tracks and heats for all nine categories were finalised on Monday. There are five heats lined up in the snakeboat competition. The top four boats, based on timings recorded in heats, will qualify for the final.

Tracks and heats were decided through a draw of lots. It was inaugurated by Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society secretary and Subcollector Sameer Kishan.

The captains’ clinic attended by captains and leading captains of boats participating in the race was also held on the day. It was inaugurated by District Collector Alex Varghese.

The green protocol will be strictly enforced during the race along with Save Vembanad Lake message. Health inspectors and volunteers will be deployed.

The Alappuzha municipality will declare the stretch between the District Court bridge and the Punnamada boat jetty, KSRTC bus stand and the Alappuzha boat jetty premises as green zone. Single use plastic will be banned in the green zone on the race day. Temporary bins will be placed at different places in the green zone, pavilion, and gallery.

Municipal authorities will ensure advertisement hoardings placed in pavilion and gallery are made of eco-friendly materials.

Officials say ₹10 will be collected from people bringing drinking water in plastic bottles, food and snacks in plastic packets after placing a sticker on them. At the end of the race, the bottles and packets with stickers can be returned, and the amount will be refunded. After the race, both the pavilion and roads will be cleaned.

Snakeboat heats 1: Payippadan II (track 1), Alappadan (track 2), Ayaparambhu Pandi (track 3) and Anari (track 4); heats 2: Sreevinayakan (track 1), Champakulam (track 2), St. George (track 3) and Jawahar Thayankari (track 4); heats 3: Cheruthana (track 1), Thalavady (track 2), St. Pius X (track 3) and Payippadan (track 4); heats 4: Niranon (track 1), Veeyapuram (track 2), Nadubhagom (track 3) and Karuvatta (track 4); heats 5: Valiya Diwanji (track 1), Melpadam (track 3) and Karichal (track 4).

