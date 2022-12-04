With invasive species thriving, pet shops and nurseries to come under the scanner

December 04, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The worrying spread of invasive species in the State has brought pet shops and commercial nurseries that thrive on the sale of exotic species under the scanner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) has launched a survey of such outlets in the State to identify retailers selling ornamental, non-native, invasive plant and animal species. In the absence of a regulatory mechanism, the board will also moot a policy necessary to check the illegal trade of prohibited plants.

As part of its endeavour, the board has written to local bodies and various departments seeking details of registered establishments that sell plants and animals.

“We will also identify those shops that remain outside the ambit of the licensing system. Subsequently, we intend to visit the outlets to find out whether they sell those species that have been categorised as invasive,” KSBB member secretary Santhoshkumar A.V. told The Hindu.

Grey area

Despite possessing licences issued by the State government, such businesses operated amid little clarity on which agency regulates their functioning. The absence of a database has also hampered such efforts. Several nurseries, officials point out, also were run “informally” without any licence.

The board hopes to formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate such outlets and issue guidelines on which species could be legally procured and sold.

According to Dr. Santhoshkumar, the unchecked introduction of alien species has begun to take a toll on natural ecosystems in the State. “In their respective ecosystems, such species are accompanied by pests and diseases that keep their population under check. However, they lack such burden when they are introduced into an unfamiliar ecosystem. This leads to their unrestricted growth.”

With nurseries finding several takers for exotic species like the polka dot plant ( Hypoestes phyllostachya) that posed immense threat to indigenous plants, there has also been growing demand to spread awareness of such bio-invasive varieties among the public. Senna spectabilis, an alien plant that has been “invading” natural forests, had also been introduced as an ornamental plant in Wayanad with little knowledge of its impact on the ecosystem.