With her baby back in her care, Anupama S. Chandran is on cloud nine

Will raise my son as a good human being, she says

Anupama S. Chandran finally had a jubilant smile on her face on Wednesday. She expressed her utmost happiness at having her baby back.

In the afternoon, she walked out of the Family Court at Vanchiyoor in the capital with her baby tightly wrapped in a towel, and accompanied by the activists and the legal team who aided her in the fight.

With media vans in tow, she headed straight to the protest venue in front of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare where she had been sitting with her husband, B. Ajith Kumar, for the past few days. She then left for her residence.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Anupama expressed her glee. "I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all those who have supported me in this fight. Even when there were social media attacks against us, so many of them wrote in our support. I also thank the couple from Andhra Pradesh who took good care of him, treating him as their own son for around four months. We will raise him as a good human being. We might not be able to provide him a luxurious life, but we will ensure that he will grow up to be a good human being," she said.

Protest to continue

Anupama said she remained unwavering in her earlier stand to continue her protest until action was taken against the officials of the Child Welfare Committee who had allegedly given the child in an illegal adoption.

"I will not end this protest. The nature of the protest might change, which we will decide and announce tomorrow. We will strongly continue with our protest until we feel that a deserving action has been taken against the officials involved. It was only after we got the support of the media that the issue was exposed," she said.

A departmental enquiry, which the State Government had earlier ordered, had reportedly found that there were lapses on the part of the Child Welfare Committee and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare officials. Following media reports on the enquiry reports on Wednesday, Youth Congress and other organisations took out protest marches to the CWC office.

Commenting on the departmental enquiry report, she said it was a report that addresses most of her concerns. She expressed hope that this would lead to action against those involved in giving the baby up for adoption.